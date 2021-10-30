Head coach of the Baffour Soccer Academy and the Public Relations Officer of the academy, Mohammed Ibrahim and Kwaku Adjei Richard respectively have died, five days after the team bus was involved in a crash at Kyebi Junction, on the Kumasi-Accra Highway.

Tragic. The Coach of Baffour Soccer Academy, Polo, has also passed on this afternoon. Second victim of the team’s accident on Tuesday. Club is owned by Employment and Labour Minister Ignatius Baffuor Awuah. Black Saturday for the club and Ghana Football pic.twitter.com/OsFmfRBYgw — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) October 30, 2021

Members of the Nsoatre-based club were on their way to Accra to continue pre-season preparations ahead of the start of the 2021/22 Division One League when the crash occured.

Citi Sports understand that, Kwaku Adjei Richard passed away Saturday morning whilst undergoing treatment at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital while the head coach died at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital where he had been on life support since the incident.

Mohammed Ibrahim was a former assistant coach at Wa All stars and played for Upper West Heroes during his playing days.

Kwaku Adjei was a sports journalist with Sunyani-based Service Radio.

The club, which is owned by Ghana’s Minister of Employment, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, only qualified to participate in their debut season of Ghana’s second-tier competition this year.

The Academy Boys defeated Kato Freedom Fighters 2-0 at the Sunyani Coronation Park earlier in October to secure qualification to the Division One.

The Ghana Division One League is scheduled to commence on November 12, 2021.