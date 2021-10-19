Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah known in showbiz circles as Shatta Wale has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service.

He was arrested for faking reports that he was shot by some unknown gunmen on Monday, October 18, 2021.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed the arrest in a post on social media.

Shatta Wale Arrested. Details to follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/Ebvosn3XoD — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) October 19, 2021

Earlier, the police also announced that 2 persons are in their custody for spreading false information in connection with the alleged gun attack on Shatta Wale.

The two are the artiste’s Public Relations Manager, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope and Eric Venator, alias Gangee.

They were arrested on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, on grounds of having the intention to cause fear and panic among the public.

Shatta Wale, prior to his arrest in a lengthy Facebook post, apologized to his fans and people who had been affected by the prank.

According to him, he took the phones of the team members and made the fake post.

He made reference to the prophecy that was made by a preacher recently that he would be shot dead on October 18, 2021.

According to Shatta Wale, he was surprised that the security services could not give him protection after that prophecy, hence his decision to stage the fake attack.

His move however saw widespread condemnation from the public, with many calling for the artiste to be punished.

The police subsequently announced that an investigation into the then alleged shooting incident had commenced.

Other arrests

Already, Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah of the New Life Kingdom Chapel has been arrested over the incident.

Bishop Appiah’s arrest was in connection to a prophecy that Shatta Wale, would be shot on October 18, 2021.

According to Citi News sources, he has also been charged with causing fear and panic.

He has however been denied bail after his arrest on Tuesday morning.

On the evening of October 18, 2021, there were reports that Shatta Wale had been shot by some unknown gunmen.