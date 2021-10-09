The Chief Executive Officer of Think Mahogany Events, Debra-Jane Nelson, has won the Best Event Management and Planning Award at the just ended Forty under 40 Achievers Awards held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

Forty under 40 is an initiative of Xodus Communications Limited which seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of forty from a wide range of industries.

The prestigious awards is a recognition of her dedication and commitment in building the Events Industry as well as being a highly respected company advocating for best business practices in the hospitality, entertainment, tourism and arts sector.

“It was a tough category I would say! First of all, I would like to say, thank God for always answering my prayers. And well done to the visionaries of the Forty under 40 awards scheme. As an events planner, it’s not easy putting up anything of this sort. It takes a lot of sacrifice, hard work, and people usually don’t even appreciate it. So a big congratulations to Forty under 40, and I thank them for the opportunity”.

Debra-Jane also expressed gratitude to the media and her clients for the support over the years.

She also acknowledged the efforts of her staff who work tirelessly to offer clients the best of planning and coordination of events.

Think Mahogany is an award-winning company which produces corporate, social and wedding events.

The CEO is part of the pioneers of event planning and coordination, as a stand-alone service in Ghana’s events sector.

This company has produced events and collaborated with other events companies in Togo, Nigeria, Zambia, UK, USA and Ethiopia.

Debra-Jane of Think Mahogany Events has sat on panels in speaking engagements internationally representing Ghana.

Think Mahogany Events has trained over 300 events professionals directly, and through the Events Masterclass Ghana training program, which now owns event service companies impacting the lives of trainees from other countries such as Netherlands, UK, Zambia, Guinea, Uganda, Benin and Togo.

Think Mahogany Events has also trained over 400 unskilled event support staff.

Debra-Jane takes pride in providing employment opportunities for many individuals, both skilled and unskilled.

Debra-Jane has without a doubt made a remarkable impact in the Ghana Events Industry, being a role model to many in today’s known event companies.

She is a woman of Faith, a Creative and Social Impact Entrepreneur who puts Ghanaian Event Management on the global market with a huge presence.

Debra-Jane is also the founder of Zero Hunger Ghana, which is a non- partisan, non profit civil empowered organization geared towards contributing to the wellbeing of the vulnerable in society by giving them access to safe, healthy and nutritious food.

She has her World Food Day campaign event coming up on 16th October 2021, which marks the foundation’s 3rd anniversary.