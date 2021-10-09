The Anglican Church of Ghana has said it is in full support of the passage of the Proper Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill into law.

The church has thus said it will do anything within its powers and mandate to ensure the passage of the Bill.

It made this known in a press release issued and signed by the Most Rev. Dr. Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, the Metropolitan Archbishop on Friday, October 8, 2021.

According to the church, the activities of LGBTQI+ are “unbiblical and ungodly”.

It added that it sees the LGBTQI+ as unrighteous in the sight of God.

“We, the House of Bishops representing the Anglican Church, Ghana (Internal Province of Ghana) have thrown our weight behind the anti-gay (LGBTQI+) Bill currently before the House of Parliament, Ghana. Our support is borne out of the belief that LGBTQI+ “is unbiblical and ungodly’’.

“We see LGBTQI+ as unrighteousness in the sight of God, and therefore will do anything within our powers and mandate to ensure that the bill comes into fruition. We further state that, aside from Christianity, the Ghanaian tradition and culture do not permit such acts. This is about morality today and that of the future generation yet unborn.”

Similarly, some Christian leaders have submitted a memorandum to Parliament on the Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.

The Church of Pentecost and its Chairman, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, as well as Apostle Dr. Aaron Ami-Narh, President of the Apostolic Church, Ghana, were part of the delegation that gathered 15,000 signatures to express strong support for the bill.

The memorandum was presented to Parliament’s Committee for Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Church of Pentecost has also vowed to campaign vigorously against parliamentarians should they not see to it that the Bill is passed into law with immediate effect.

The Church believes the Members of Parliament (MPs) owe Ghanaians the moral duty to pass laws in the interest of the majority, hence, the Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill brought before the house must be treated with the urgency it deserves.

About the bill

Some members of Parliament initiated processes to have a law passed to criminalise LGBTQ+ activities and advocacy.

The bill, dubbed “The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021,” has received wide public support, with a section of the public condemning it and describing it as promoting hate.