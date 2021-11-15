The Executive Director of Child Rights International, Bright Appiah, is concerned that the Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE, candidates from the Fuveme Basic School are not in the right state of mind for the exam, after their school building was affected by severe tidal waves in the Volta Region.

Mr. Appiah believes these students should have been exempted from the final examination, as he believes they are psychologically unprepared.

“Clearly, if you see what they have been through within these days, nobody will tell you that psychologically, they are not prepared to write the exams.”

“If we had a very effective system, we would have created a different or special dispensation for them or exempted them from even writing this particular exam.”

“If we just allow these students to still go and write the exams, I find it a bit uncomfortable with the situation where the state itself does not even think about the psychological make-up of the children,” he said.

Nineteen final year students of the Fuveme Basic School are sitting for the ongoing BECE at the Anyanyui center in the Anloga District.

They are among the 571, 894 candidates are sitting for the exam from today, Monday, November 15, 2021, to Friday, November 19, at 2,158 centres nationwide.

They had their school building ravaged by the tidal wave that caused havoc in the Southern part of the Volta Region, which means some of them also have their homes affected.

Hundreds of residents in the Anlo district, Keta, and Ketu South Municipalities have been displaced following the incident last week.