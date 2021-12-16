The Education Minister, Yaw Adutwum has blamed the Mahama-led administration for delays in the completion of the E-block Senior High School projects nationwide.

Mr. Adutwum pointed out that the previous government failed to provide adequate funds for the project, resulting in delays in their completion.

“The E-block that we came to meet, only 23 had dedicated funds, so it was easy to execute. For all the others, there was no dedicated budget source. For any project that you want to do, you have to make sure there is money set aside. During their [NDC] time, they did something that led to this crisis of some people saying their E-blocks have not been completed,” he said on The Point of View on Citi TV.

Only 29 out of the 124 projects were completed between 2014 and 2016, while 31 new schools were constructed in 2017, bringing the total number of completed projects to 60 as of September 2020.

Former President Mahama who spearheaded the E-block projects, had taken on the Akufo-Addo government for failing to pay for ongoing projects and open completed projects for use.

While some are completed and abandoned, contractors working on other projects, including the day schools, health facilities, and roads, have been compelled to abandon their sites.

Members of the Minority Caucus on the Education Committee of Parliament had earlier resolved to haul the Minister of Education to the floor of the House to answer critical questions on the state of uncompleted E-block projects.