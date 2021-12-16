The University of Education, Winneba has not been able to appoint a substantive Vice Chancellor months after the expiration of the term of Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni in September.

This is due to a pending legal action against the school.

The Chairman of the Governing Council of the university, Nana Ofori Ansah I, made this known during the graduation of some 11,000 students of the school.

He said the university has consequently, in the interim appointed the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Andy Ofori Birikorang to serve as acting Vice Chancellor pending the conclusion of the case in court.

“On the 30th of September 2021, the term of office of the former Vice Chancellor, Rev. Father Prof. Afful Broni ended, however, Council was unable to appoint a new Vice Chancellor due to a court process that was served on the university injuncting the Council from pursing the report of the Vice Chancellor’s search committee.

Nonetheless, in order not to create any administrative gap, Council has invoked the provision made in the University of Education Act and requested the Pro-Vice chancellor, Prof Andy Ofori Birikorang to act as Vice Chancellor until a substantive Vice Chancellor is appointed. Prof. Birikorang has since assumed duty,” he said.

Nana Ofori Ansah I called on the university community and the public to support the acting Vice Chancellor to execute his duty effectively until a substantive Vice Chancellor is appointed.

“Council wants to assure the university and the general public that efforts will be made to get the university a substantive Vice Chancellor as soon as the way is made clear,” he added.