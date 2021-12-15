President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will address the nation tonight at 8pm on the government’s management of the coronavirus pandemic.

This update comes as the government has declared December as a month of vaccination.

The last time the president gave such an address was on July 25, 2021, at a time when the country was experiencing its third wave of COVID-19.

Currently, all immigrants who have not been inoculated upon arrival at the Kotoka International Airport will be vaccinated before they can be permitted to enter the country.

All adults entering Ghana from December 12 must also provide proof of full vaccination.

Justifying this move, the Ghana Health Service indicated that 75 percent of the Omicron COVID-19 cases at the airport were from people not vaccinated.

Further vaccine mandates are also expected to take effect in January, like inspection of COVID-19 vaccination cards of specific groups of persons in the country, including commercial drivers.

So far, Ghana has detected 131,840 cases of the coronavirus with 1,253 deaths.

There are currently 927 active cases in the country.

Health workers have given at least one COVID-19 vaccine jab to 6,420,973 persons.

The number of fully vaccinated persons in Ghana currently stands at 1,758,868.

The government’ target was to vaccinate 20 million persons by the end of the year.

As part of efforts to get more Ghanaians to vaccinate against COVID-19, the government had announced plans to prevent the unvaccinated population from accessing certain public spaces such as stadia and entertainment event centres during the yuletide.