The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has charged journalists who report from the court, to be true to their ethics, and to focus on the fight for freedom and justice.

Mr Dame told journalists that their role in the preservation of the realm cannot be under emphasised.

Mr. Dame was speaking with members of the Judicial Press corps who paid a courtesy call on him following their formal inauguration a couple of days ago.

“Your report should be accurate, should be fair and should be objective. Once you have all these standards… you would have discharged your duties to society as fairly as possible.”

“I will entreat you once again to ensure that the rights of persons accused are protected by proper discreet reportage,” Mr. Dame said.

“If you do not abide by the ethics of the profession, there is a consequence. There is a penalty for you to pay. The rules of contempt of court are there to deal with excess in the media profession and media practice,” he added.