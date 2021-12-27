A youth group within the Ellembele District of the Western Region known as the National Alliance for Nzema Development is calling on duty bearers to ensure justice for a native who was allegedly torched by security officers protecting a mining concession belonging to Adamus Resources Limited at Nkroful.

The victim, Michael Derry, also known as Budo, sustained life-threatening burns all over his body after the security personnel poured petrol on him and torched him on Thursday after he was accused of trespassing and being an illegal miner.

Budo died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

“We are seeking two reliefs now. Adamus Mining must come out to explain what happened and what actually happened to our brother and that justice needs to be served to the bereaved family within the remits of the law”, General Secretary for the National Alliance for Nzema Development, Clement Blay, told Citi News.

Mr. Blay also threatened legal action against Adamus Resources Limited.

“We are calling on stakeholders concerned including the Member of Parliament, the District Chief Executive, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Minerals Commission and many more who have stakes in this industry, to take steps to ensure that, punitive measures are taken against whoever is involved in this gruesome act”, he added.

In a separate statement, the group decried the failure of the company to publicly respond to the incident and the concerns raised within the 72-hour ultimatum it issued.

It said, it is yet to receive a response from the company to inform their next line of action.

Other demands

While calling on all stakeholders to take a keen interest in an expedited investigation, the youth also made the following requests:

1. The sanctioning of Adamus Resources Limited and associates once found culpable within the laws of the land.

2. Prosecution of officers and associates who were involved and or associated with this act of brutality.

3. Generational compensation of the family and dependents of Michael Derry.

4. A commitment by Adamus to protect the occupants and other persons found in and around their operational area if they must continue operations.

The deceased, Michael Derry, alias Budo hails from Nandom but has been staying in the Nzema land for some time and can even speak the Nzema language.

The Divisional Police Commander of Essiama, ACP Dodzie Hlordzi, has earlier told Citi News the command has embarked on an investigation into the circumstances of the burning of Michael Derry.