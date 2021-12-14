Patrons of ‘The Citiuation Outdoor Party’ organised by Citi TV, will be thrown into a state of nostalgia on December 24, 2021, as they get entertained by some of Ghana’s show-stoppers in the early 2000s.

The second edition of the Christmas event, dubbed the ‘Throwback Edition’, will feature Ghana’s Executioner, Obrafour; ‘Sixteen Years’ hitmaker Mzbel and highlife artiste, Ofori Amponsah.

Obrafour, who entered the music scene in 1999 with his unique style of Twi rap and storytelling, has songs such as ‘Pae Mu Ka’, ‘Ntete Pa’, Kwame Nkrumah’, ‘Kasiebo’, ‘Heavy’, among others.

Mzbel is also known for hit songs like ‘Awoso Me’, ’16 Years’, ‘Yopoo’, ‘E Dey Be’ and ‘Obaa’.

Ofori Amponsah will crown it all with his evergreen highlife songs including ‘Otoolege’, ‘Odo Nti’, ‘Alewa’, ‘Abelle’, ‘Odwo’ and ‘Emmanuella.

The programme will take place at the Gazebo View at Dzorwulu at 8 pm on December 24, 2021.

Patrons will be served different packages of food and drinks at their tables while observing the COVID-19 protocols at the programme.

Citi FM’s DJ Mingle and DJ Jayjay will also be behind the turntables to play some of the world’s greatest jams for revellers.

To book your tables and for further inquiries, call 0205973973.

‘The Citiuation Outdoor Party’ is supported by Citi FM and Ghana Weekend.