Ghanaian rap giant, Michael Owusu Adoo, popularly known as Sarkodie, is the Most Streamed Ghanaian artiste on Boomplay.

He has garnered over 50 million streams on the online streaming service this year.

Following the successful release of Sarkodie’s ‘No Pressure’ album on July 30, 2021, the album has had 14.3 million streams on Boomplay.

This boosted his growth on the Boomplay this year which earned him the Most Streamed Male artiste during Boomplay’s Recap of 2021 – a round up of the highlights, stats and insights of music consumption and engagement on Boomplay 2021.

Boomplay, Africa’s no. 1 streaming platform, in honouring Sarkodie, partnered with the artiste’s Rapperholic 2021 event as a sponsor.

The event, held at the Grand Arena of the AICC, provided patrons with top-notch performances from Sarkodie supported by Obrafour, Efya, Gyakie, Black Sherif, Kranium, among others.

As the largest streaming platform in Africa with over 60M Monthly active users and an expansive catalogue of over 65 million songs, Boomplay aims to make music available to everyone, whoever and wherever they are, while constantly building strategies to take African music to the world.

Boomplay’s streaming data was recently announced as part of the data that informs the prestigious Billboard Charts.