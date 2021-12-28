Police at Essiama in the Western Region have confirmed that five security personnel of the Adamus Minerals Resources at Nkroful said to have been involved in the burning of an illegal miner at Anwia-Bokazo in the Ellembelle District, are currently on police enquiry bail.

Speaking to Citi News, Essiama Divisional Police Commander, ACP Dodzie Hlordzi, said the suspects reported themselves to the police.

ACP told Citi News that the suspects in their statement said they found the victim sleeping in one of the illegal mining structures they accidentally set on fire.

“The report the security personnel gave us when they reported themselves was that, when they got there, all the illegal miners[galamseyers] had fled but this particular guy, Michael Derry, was sleeping in one of the structures. So what happened was that they burnt their structures and during the cause of it. They didn’t realize the guy was in the structure, which they set on fire. So somewhere along the line, they saw that someone was there, and they managed to rescue the person. This was the report they made to us and that is why we have to investigate the issue”, he said.

“They are currently on police enquiry bail, and they number between five and eight security personnel. I don’t have the exact number on the top of my head“, he added.

While saying they are yet to talk to any of the other galamseyers for their side of the story, ACP Hlordzi, called for calm as they investigate the matter.

“We are appealing to them to remain calm because we are investigating the matter to ascertain how the thing happened. Yesterday there was a crunch meeting with DISEC, management of the company and community leaders, and we are still investigating, so they should remain calm. When we get to the bottom of the matter, the law will take its cause,” he added.

Background

27-year-old Michael Derry, a resident of the Ellembelle District was captured on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, on Adamus’ mining concession at Anwia-Bokazo by the company’s security personnel.

The Adamus Security personnel after allegedly molesting him poured fuel on him and set him on fire till he sustained life-threatening burns, according to eyewitnesses.

Michael Derry subsequently died on 26th December 2021 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after his transfer from the St. Martin de Porres Hospital at Eikwe.