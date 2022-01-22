Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, has been sacked, Citi Sports can report.

The decision was taken following a meeting between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association in the aftermath of Ghana’s group-stage exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations last week.

Rajevac, 67, who returned for a second stint with the Black Stars in September 2021, supervised a disappointing AFCON campaign in Cameroon where Ghana picked up just one point from their three group stage games, finishing bottom of Group C.

The Sports Ministry summoned the GFA to a meeting on Friday, January 21, 2022, in which they directed the country’s football governing body to review the coach’s position because the people of Ghana “have lost confidence in the technical team’s ability to deliver success”.

On Saturday morning, the GFA fired the Serbian trainer.