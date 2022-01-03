The Buipe Police Command in the Savannah Region has arrested two robbery suspects, Adama Sule and Mahamadu Jabi together with a juvenile for highway robbery.

According to the police, the suspects have been involved in several robberies along the Kintampo-Buipe Highway.

The police mounted surveillance on the activities of the gang and, with the support of the community, arrested three of the gang members on December 30, 2021.

Some victims of the robbery attacks have identified the two suspects and the juvenile.

The police say efforts are underway to apprehend other members of the gang.

Meanwhile, the two suspects and the juvenile are in police custody assisting investigations.