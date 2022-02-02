The Appiate Support Fund Committee says it is officially receiving donations from the general public in line with its mandate to mobilise adequate funds to rebuild the community.

The Chairperson for the Fund, former CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Dr. Joyce Aryee says the needed infrastructure has been put in place for that purpose.

She explained that the purpose of the fund is to help reconstruct the community and to support the livelihood of affected residents.

Dr. Joyce Aryee at a press briefing on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in Accra, called on all Ghanaians to contribute to the fund to rebuild the community.

“We have been given a very honorous task of mobilizing sufficient funds from everyone across the country so that, these funds can be used, using the highest standards of integrity and transparency, for the benefit of the Appiate community.”

“We as a committee are extremely grateful to the President for the confidence reposed in us with respect to this honorous national assignment, but we are to come to you to ask for money and I pray that all of you will be willing to give us your money to help our unfortunate brothers and sisters”, she said.

The Appiate Support Fund Committee engaged the media to provide details on how Ghanaians and foreigners can contribute to the Fund for the benefit of the people of Appiate.

Addressing the media, Dr. Joyce Aryee explained that the funds raised will be specifically used to rebuild the Appiate community into a Modern Green City and also to provide a source of livelihood for the indigenes of the Community.

She announced that the GBC Bank and Stanbic Bank are the two banks with accounts to receive the donations for the fund and gave the accounts number as 101130036123 for GCB Bank and 90400099749 for Stanbic Bank, with QR codes available online.

She added that the committee also has a website dubbed: www.appiatsesupportfund.com which is available to provide other needed information to the general public.

Dr. Joyce Aryee hinted that those who would want to donate to the Fund in person should call on 0554550550/0209313953 and arrange for a presentation to be done at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources on Mondays and Wednesdays.

She then encouraged all well-meaning Ghanaians and foreigners, to use any of these means to give generously towards this worthy cause while announcing the hashtag for the fund as #Obiaantuabi, which translates as “Everyone Should Pay or Contribute”.

The Chairperson also gave the assurance that by giving their terms of reference to deliver in the highest standards of integrity and transparency, the committee will ensure that they receive and coordinate these funds accordingly.

She disclosed that aside from the President of the Republic, who has donated a good amount of GH¢100,000, there are a number of people waiting to donate, and therefore, they are hopeful that by March, they would have gathered enough funds to start this project.

Dr. Aryee reiterated that the committee will need the support of the media to ensure the details of this are made available to all and sundry.

The Appiate Support Fund was established following an explosion that occurred when a truck carrying explosives for mining was involved in an accident in the town.

13 people died from the incident, while over a hundred people suffered various degrees of injuries.

The community was razed down by the explosion, compelling government to establish the Fund to support the community.