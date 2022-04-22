As part of the Ghanaian Battalion in South Sudan’s Civil-Military Corporation (CIMIC) activities in support of locals in its Area of Operational Responsibility (AOR), it has made donations to the Bentiu State Government Hospital and Muslims in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp at Bentiu.

Donation to Hospital

Donating the medication on Thursday, April 7, 2022, the Commanding Officer of the Battalion, Lt Col Michael Mfum, noted that the gesture sought to meet some of the medical needs of the Bentiu State Hospital to enable them to continuously provide good health care for locals in Bentiu.

In receiving the medications, the Director-General of Unity State’s Ministry of Health, Duol Biem Kueiguong, expressed appreciation to GHANBATT for supporting Bentiu State Hospital and Unity State at large.

He emphasized that the donation was timely as Unity State had lost most of its medical centres to floods.

This resulted in the Bentiu State Hospital recording extremely high medical cases daily and a marked increase in demand for medication.

Donation to Muslims in IDP Camp

On Friday April 8, 2022, the Battalion also donated assorted food items to the Muslim community in Sector 1 of the IDP Camp in Bentiu.

It was GHANBATT’s way of supporting the Muslims as they observed the 30-day fasting in the month of Ramadan.

The Sheik of the Mosque in the IDP Camp, Yassin Gatluak Tuak was grateful to GHANBATT for their kind gesture, especially at a time when they needed it the most. He prayed for Allah’s blessings for the Battalion and entreated the Battalion to continue to support them.