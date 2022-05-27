Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan, the ranking member on Parliament’s privileges committee, says the committee could consider engaging with Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sara Adwoa Safo, who is currently out of the country, via a virtual platform.

According to him, there is yet to be any formal communication to the committee about Adwoa Safo’s unavailability to be physically present to engage with the committee.

The embattled Dome-Kwabenya MP is among three legislators who have been dragged before the privileges committee to answer questions about their long absence from the House.

Adwoa Safo, Henry Quartey and Kennedy Agyapong have been scheduled to appear before the committee this month.

But in an interview with Joy News on Thursday, Adwoa Safo revealed that she was currently in the US and was uncertain about when she would return to the country.

She also claimed that no official communication had reached her about an appointment with the privileges committee.

But speaking on Eyewitness News, Ricketts-Hagan said the engagement with Adwoa Safo can still be done using virtual means if she’s unable to present herself physically, adding that he believes that she had been duly notified about the appointment with the committee.

“I’m sure that there are various ways [to get a response from her]… In this modern-day, there are various ways to do things. During the COVID era, we were doing meetings via Zoom, so if there is a tangible reason why the person cannot appear in person, I’m sure other arrangements can be made if the person can do this by Zoom or whatever means that is available.”

He however noted that the committee’s next meeting is slated for 31st June 2022 with Assin North MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

According to him, Kennedy Agyapong was expected to meet with the committee earlier, but communicated later that for health reasons he would not be available, hence the June 31 date.

“He [Kennedy Agyapong] is the only one that has comminuted basically that he wasn’t going to be available at the original time that was proposed to him and that he suggested his available date. Upon that information, a date of 31st June was then fixed, which has been communicated to him.”

He added that although Henry Quartey was present on Thursday to meet with the committee, different factors made it difficult to fully address the issue; hence he was dismissed, and a later date will be given.

Ricketts-Hagan was, however, certain that the appointment with Sara Adwoa Safo will not come off until after 31st June 2022 since the 1st Deputy Speaker is not available immediately.