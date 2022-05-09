The Ghana Grid Company has explained that the May 7 power outages in parts of the country were a result of a system disturbance caused by faulty equipment on the Takoradi Extension–Winneba line.

In a statement, it said this caused all generating plants in Aboadze, Bui and Kpong to shut down.

Plants in Tema were also forced to shut down, with the exception of the Kpone Thermal Power Plant.

“This caused forced outages within the coastal corridor of the National Grid which led to power supply interruptions in some parts of Greater Accra, Western/Central, Middle and Northern parts of the country,” the statement said.

“Restoration began immediately and supply was restored to all bulk supply points by 23:29 [on May 7],” it added.

GRIDCo noted that the Akosombo and Kpone Thermal Power Plants continued to be in service, supplying power.

It further assured that it will continue to work towards the provision of a reliable power system for Ghana’s socio-economic development.