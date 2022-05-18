The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has called for sanctions against persons involved in the attack on a journalist with Elimina-based Benya FM.

The attackers stormed the studio whilst a live talk show on fishing and premix fuel distribution issues was ongoing and assaulted the presenter for speaking against the improper distribution of premix fuel in the area.

The radio station went off-air after the programme and is yet to resume.

Speaking to Citi News, the president of the GJA, Affail Monney, called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

“Without any hesitation, we are calling for a thorough investigation into the incident, and we want the perpetrators to be punished to the fullest extent within the law. This latest act of criminal insanity should not be entertained at all. It is highly unacceptable.”

“Coming so soon after the reputational injury by Journalists without Borders, this has imposed a state of mourning in media circles in Ghana. We are demanding full security for the station and staff, and the reporter who exposed the alleged rot.”

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem Constituency of the Central Region has also condemned the attack on Benya FM.

In a statement, it called on the government to commission an independent investigation into the incident that took place on Monday.

The party believes the attack was a result of a discussion on air that was critical of the government.