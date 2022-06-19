The National Disaster Management Organization has presented relief items to persons in Jukwa in the Twifo Heman Lower Denkyira District of the Central Region who were displaced as a result of Saturday’s rains that washed away portions of the Cape Coast-Twifo Praso stretch.

One person is feared dead following the rain that caused havoc in that part of the region.

The Central Regional Minister, Marigold Assan, led a team which included officials from NADMO to the area to assess the extent of damage done to lives and property.

The Surowi river in Jukwa overflowed its banks as a result of Saturday’s rains, destroying portions of the Cape Coast Twifo Praso road.

The minister said this left victims of the flooding in dire straits.

“It was so pathetic. A lot of people had been displaced, and we needed to rush in quickly,” she recalled.

Member of Parliament for the area, Bright Wereko Brobbey, expressed worry about the disaster since that enclave is the food basket of the region, and he fears further rains will be disastrous for the region.

“I will appeal to residents to be calm. Some of these things happen to us in life,” the MP said.

He also lauded the government for swiftly ensuring repair works on the road.

“I am pretty sure by close of day, they can open this up to traffic,” Mr. Brobbey said.

The National Disaster Management Organisation while presenting relief items to displaced persons, urged them to desist from building on waterways.