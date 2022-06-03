The Member of Parliament for Nkoranza South, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, has said he will push for the enactment of legislation to create an independent body to probe misconduct by police personnel.

According to him, widespread doubts greet the outcome of most investigations by the Police Professional Standards Bureau on deviant police personnel.

This follows a motion he filed urging the Speaker of Parliament to constitute a bi-partisan committee to publicly probe the death of Albert Donkor.

Speaking to Citi News, the Nkoranza South MP said the findings of a neutral body on police misconduct will reduce the menace and boost public confidence.

“I have also initiated another plan to help us put a bill through to have an independent police complaint commission or authority in this country.”

“These things are to help bring the confidence in the police up for people to have confidence in the police service in Ghana,” the MP said.

The MP has backed his constituents after police were alleged to have killed Albert Donkor, a man whose innocence and culpability is being contested.

Police had identified Albert Donkor as a robbery suspect.

But some residents of Nkoranza believe he may have been targeted after chancing on a robbery involving some police officers.

A student, Victor Kwadwo Owusu, was also killed after police clashed with residents protesting Albert Donkor’s death.