Tereo Marhguy, father of the Achimota School Rastafarian student who accused his son of assault, has apologized for making the matter public.

According to him, he sent the video showing bloody bruises on his hand, which has since gone viral, to a few close friends for advice but was leaked on social media.

Speaking to Citi News after the family met with Child Rights International over the allegations and threats he made, Tereo Marhguy said the incident won’t happen again.

“All what happened shouldn’t have happened. We should cool our tempers and sort it out. It is rather unfortunate it came out and people have formed their impressions. If it has really hurt anybody, I am really sorry. I apologise to everybody that something like this had to happen. He just held my hand, and we were struggling.”

Tereo Marghuy had accused his son of violently attacking him.

In a video posted on social media, the father was seen with bloody bruises on his hand, saying his son had allegedly abused him after a confrontation.

Tereo Marhguy narrated the incident to Citi News.

“He was supposed to repair a tablet for his sister, and then they were ready about an hour ago, but he was still sitting there watching TV. I went in there and asked Tyrone what was going on. He burst out and started insulting his sister and unplugged the laptop. He walked over to me and I threatened to slap him, and then he held my hand, so through the struggling up and down, I had blood everywhere.”