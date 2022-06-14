The Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) says its members will embark on an industrial action if government fails to respond to its call for the immediate payment of the cost of living allowance to its members by the end of June.

The demand from TEWU comes after members of the National Association of Graduate Teachers threatened to lay down their tools if government does not take steps to alleviate their plight.

In a statement, the General Secretary of TEWU, Mark Korankye, said final-year students of Senior High Schools will bear the brunt of their next line of action if government does not heed to their call.

“The leadership of TEWU of TUC Ghana wants to put it on record that it has made frantic appeals to the government that the skyrocketing prices of goods and services, call for the authorities to pay allowances to workers to enable them cope with the worsening economic conditions.”

“Unfortunately, these appeals have not received any positive response. We have resolved that by the end of the month, if no response is heard from the government, members of the teachers and education workers will have no option than to advise our members to lay down their tools until allowances hit their accounts.”