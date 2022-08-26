Over 200 exhibitors are expected at the two-day ‘This is Ghana Exhibition’ on August 27 and August 28.

The exhibition is to enable Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to showcase indigenous products and services.

The two-day expo is expected to attract thousands of patrons.

Its key objective is to redefine the narratives about indigenous product packaging.

It will be a gathering of local SMEs, start-ups, home-grown businesses and indigenous corporate bodies.

This trade exposition will offer a unique opportunity to showcase local industry innovations, made-in-Ghana products and indigenous service offerings.

In its maiden edition held in 2019, the works of over 60 exhibitors across different indigenous enterprises were assembled.