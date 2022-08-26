The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed new officers into deputy national executive positions and directors of the party.

At an event today, Friday, August 26, 2022, former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, Richard Ahiagbah was appointed as the new Director of Communications.

Evans Nimako was maintained as Director of Research.

The party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong said the NPP is confident of winning the 2024 polls following the successful appointment of officers into deputy national executive officer positions and directors of the party.

Below is the list of fresh appointments:

1. Deputy General Secretaries

a. Haruna Mohammed

b. Dr. Antoinette Darko

2. Deputy Organiser

a. Chris Lyod Neequaye

b. Kwaya Dzah

3. Deputy Women Organiser

a. Safiya Mohammed

b. Mariam Duah

4. Deputy Youth Organiser

a. Isaac Amartey Hyde

b. Sandra Sarkodie Addo

5. Deputy NASARA Coordinator

a. Hajia Ayisha Yusif

b. Abdul Taric Bonsu

6. Director of Elections

Evans Nimako

7. Director of Communications

Richard Ahiagbah

