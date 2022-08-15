The Presbyterian Church of Ghana is appealing to the government to consider extending the Nation Builders Corp (NABCo) programme.

The policy was introduced in 2017 by the government to deal with the high unemployment situation.

It was initially supposed to run for three years, but was extended for an additional year.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta announced in the 2022 Budget that the job creation policy will end on September 1.

Speaking at the 22nd General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Kwahu Abetifi in the Eastern Region, its Moderator, Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante urged the government to extend the program while working to find a sustainable solution to youth unemployment.

“Apparently, the unavailability of resources is affecting the sustainability of the program. Due to the rate of unemployment in the country, we plead with the government to extend the program while vigorous efforts are made to find a sustainable solution to the socio-economic and security challenges posed by youth unemployment in the country.”

“We plead that any arrears and allowances owed the beneficiaries are paid to help improve their circumstances”.

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church also called for a review of the Free Senior High School Policy to enable parents capable of paying the fees of their wards to do so.

”The Presbyterian Church of Ghana is of the strong opinion that the state can churn out some of these cost for parents who are capable of paying to do so. There are several parents who are capable to fund their ward’s studies.”