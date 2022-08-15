The top 10 students who have qualified to compete in the final stage of the 2022 edition of ‘The Literacy Challenge’ organised by Citi FM have been announced.
It was announced on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday, August 15, 2022.
The 10 were drawn from the group of 50 Junior High School students who wrote a mandatory Aptitude Test at the Accra Digital Centre last Saturday, August 13, 2022.
The top 10 participants will advance to the final stage of the contest.
By making it to the final, the top 10 contestants will compete in a classic quiz competition for the grand prize of GH¢10,000.
For the 2022 edition, interested participants were to submit an essay on the topic, “You have been appointed as an advisor to the Minister of Communications and Digitalization. In not less than 600 words, you are required to write to the Minister, advising on how Ghana can deploy technology for poverty reduction and national development.”
Over 1000 entries were received by the deadline for submission, and external examiners assessed the scripts for the selection of the best 50 participants.
|NO.
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|REGION
|SCORE (%)
|1
|Kudomor Selorm Korbla
|Queensland International School
|Greater Accra
|98
|2
|Litgjhep Naa Teley Amarh
|University Junior High School
|Central
|93
|3
|Nana Offei Awere Addison
|University Basic School
|Greater Accra
|90
|4
|Samuel Kwaku Gyamfi Gariba
|D and D Academy
|Ashanti
|89
|5
|Abena Asabea Adjei
|Startrite Montessori School
|Greater Accra
|88
|6
|Nana Otti Adu-Bonsaffoh
|Bishop Bowers School
|Greater Accra
|87.5
|7
|Alan-Clifford K. Burka
|University Basic School
|Greater Accra
|86.5
|8
|Ekua Boa Enchill
|Holy Child RC Basic School
|Greater Accra
|86.5
|9
|Ampong Nana Kweku Boahen
|Rect Academy
|Greater Accra
|86
|10
|Jael Owusua Anim-Sarfo
|Gloryhills International School
|Greater Accra
|84
The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes literacy in Ghana. It is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.
This year’s competition is sponsored by Vodafone Ghana Foundation as part of the Kindred Partners, Prospectus Ghana Ltd, Dext Technology, Alife Soap, Ghana Gas, and InvestCorp Asset Management Limited.
