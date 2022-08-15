The top 10 students who have qualified to compete in the final stage of the 2022 edition of ‘The Literacy Challenge’ organised by Citi FM have been announced.

It was announced on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday, August 15, 2022.

The 10 were drawn from the group of 50 Junior High School students who wrote a mandatory Aptitude Test at the Accra Digital Centre last Saturday, August 13, 2022.

The top 10 participants will advance to the final stage of the contest.

By making it to the final, the top 10 contestants will compete in a classic quiz competition for the grand prize of GH¢10,000.

For the 2022 edition, interested participants were to submit an essay on the topic, “You have been appointed as an advisor to the Minister of Communications and Digitalization. In not less than 600 words, you are required to write to the Minister, advising on how Ghana can deploy technology for poverty reduction and national development.”

Over 1000 entries were received by the deadline for submission, and external examiners assessed the scripts for the selection of the best 50 participants.

NO. NAME SCHOOL REGION SCORE (%) 1 Kudomor Selorm Korbla Queensland International School Greater Accra 98 2 Litgjhep Naa Teley Amarh University Junior High School Central 93 3 Nana Offei Awere Addison University Basic School Greater Accra 90 4 Samuel Kwaku Gyamfi Gariba D and D Academy Ashanti 89 5 Abena Asabea Adjei Startrite Montessori School Greater Accra 88 6 Nana Otti Adu-Bonsaffoh Bishop Bowers School Greater Accra 87.5 7 Alan-Clifford K. Burka University Basic School Greater Accra 86.5 8 Ekua Boa Enchill Holy Child RC Basic School Greater Accra 86.5 9 Ampong Nana Kweku Boahen Rect Academy Greater Accra 86 10 Jael Owusua Anim-Sarfo Gloryhills International School Greater Accra 84

The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes literacy in Ghana. It is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.

This year’s competition is sponsored by Vodafone Ghana Foundation as part of the Kindred Partners, Prospectus Ghana Ltd, Dext Technology, Alife Soap, Ghana Gas, and InvestCorp Asset Management Limited.

