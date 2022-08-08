The top 50 participants who have made it to compete in the second round of the 2022 edition of Citi FM’s ‘The Literacy Challenge’ have been announced.
Selected out of the over one thousand applicants, the top 50 will now move on to the next stage before they are further cut down to 10 for the grand finale.
The top 50 are:
|#
|Name
|School
|City / Region
|1
|Gladstone Yin-Naam Nachinab
|Etoile Royale Educational Centre
|Tamale-Northern
Region
|2
|Ekua Boa Enchill
|Holy Child R/C Basic School
|Sakumono-Tema
|3
|Ama Hamoah-Danquah
|United Family Academy
|Accra-North
|4
|Jaiden Lawrence Nii Ayikwe Akrong
|Air Force Primary / J.H.S
|Burma Camp-Accra
|5
|Grumi Josephine
|United Family Academy
|Accra-North
|6
|Victoria Aboagye
|The Flobar School
|Adenta-Accra
|7
|Ewurafua Ampong
|Rect Academy
|Adabraka-Accra
|8
|Aseda Adwoa Gyamfua Appiah
|Triumphant Academy
|Bossman-Obuasi,
Kumasi
|9
|Adutwumwaa Alice
|La-Bawaleshie Presby basic 1
|Legon-Accra
|10
|Wottuomo Wisidua Wycliffe
|Leadership Community School
B.P
|Wa-Upper West
|11
|Womya Mosore
|The Flobar School
|Adentan-Accra
|12
|Amankwa Jenella Bakoagi
|Etoile Royale Educational Centre
|Tamale-Northern
Region
|13
|Efuwa Werekowa Kumi
|Rising Star Montessori School
|Amasaman-Accra
|14
|Sowah Vanessa
|United Family Academy
|Accra-North
|15
|Princess Jasmine Ama Ayeyi Anderson
|Startrite Montessori School
|Kaneshie-Accra
|16
|Ampong Nana Kweku Boahen
|Rect Academy
|Adabraka-Accra
|17
|Elsa Annor
|Startrite Montessori School
|Kaneshie-Accra
|18
|Kudomor Selorm Korbla
|Queensland International School
|Accra
|19
|Dawuso-Kumah Dyllix Aseye
|Queensland International School
|Accra
|20
|Kekeli Mensah
|First Baptist Church School
|Tema-Accra
|21
|Juanita Esi Akui
|Rect Academy
|Adabraka-Accra
|22
|Batyah Afari-Baah
|Edlys Montessori School
|Haatso
|23
|Stephen Kusi
|Kettaneh M/A J.H.S
|Nsawam
|24
|Osei Christodea
|United Family Academy
|Racecourse-Lapaz
|25
|Esther Alorgbe
|St. George International School
|Accra
|26
|Kenneth Asomaning-Gyan
|Achimota Basic Schools
|Achimota-Accra
|27
|Ivanna Swanzy-Essien
|The Sanctuary Montessori
|Takoradi-Western
Region
|28
|Hamlet Johnson Jordan
|St George’s International School
|Tantra Hill-Accra
|29
|Dickson sheriff Dorledzi
|Southbridge Montessori School
|Accra
|30
|Celestine O. Amponsah-Kumi
|Airforce Basic School
|Burma Camp-Accra
|31
|Precious Padikie Pechi-Anim
|Aspire Educational Complex
|Okorase-Koforidua
|32
|Jael J. Owusua Anim-Sarfo
|Gloryhills International School
|Kaneshie-Accra
|33
|Aisha Yasmin Ibrahim
|Startrite Montessori School
|Bortianor
|34
|David Bless Watson
|Smart International School
|Kpone-Tema
|35
|Marvlin Owusu
|Bishop Bowers
|Accra
|36
|Nana Offei Awere Addison
|University Basic School
|Legon-Accra
|37
|Litgjhep Naa Teley Amarh
|University Juniour High School
|Cape Coast
|38
|Norren Anoa Oppong
|Queensland International School
|Tema-Accra
|39
|Jane Akorfa Adjavor
|St. Gabriel International School
|Airport-Accra
|40
|Nana Otti Adu-Bonsaffoh
|Bishop Bowers School
|Mamprobi-Accra
|41
|Alan-Clifford K. Buaka
|University Basic School
|Legon-Accra
|42
|Ibrahim Masruuratu Boresapo
|Airforce Primary / J.H.S
|Burma Camp-Accra
|43
|Sally-Mae Azangweo
|Startrite Montessori School
|Bortianor-Accra
|44
|Ewura Adwoa Atta-Duncan
|Bishop Bowers School
|Mamprobi-Accra
|45
|Yvonne Adu Amponsah
|Unique Child School
|Accra
|46
|Samuel Kwaku Gyamfi Gariba
|D and D Academy
|Kumasi
|47
|Avornyo Joyce Enyonam
|Vehem Mawunyo International Sch.
|Dzodze-Volta region
|48
|Dwomoh Bridget
|St. George’s International Sch.
|Accra
|49
|Abena Asabea Adjei
|Startrite Montessori School
|Bortianor-Accra
|50
|Victoria Gyasi
|St. Paul Methodist Preparatory Sch.
|Winneba
The above students will take a written General Knowledge Aptitude Test on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Accra Digital Centre where the list will be reduced to 10.
From there, the top 10 participants in the aptitude test will advance to the final stage of the contest.
The top 10 contestants will then compete in a classic quiz competition for the grand prize of GH¢10,000.
This year’s competition is sponsored by Vodafone Ghana Foundation as part of the Kindred Partners, Prospectus Ghana Ltd, Dext Technology, Alife Soap and InvestCorp Asset Management Limited.
About The Literacy Challenge
‘The Literacy Challenge’ identifies and rewards the most outstanding JHS students in the country after a series of rigorous tests.
For the 2022 edition, interested participants were to submit an essay on the topic, “You have been appointed as an advisor to the Minister of Communications and Digitalization. In not less than 600 words, you are required to write to the Minister, advising on how Ghana can deploy technology for poverty reduction and national development.”
The Literacy Challenge is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.