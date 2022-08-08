The top 50 participants who have made it to compete in the second round of the 2022 edition of Citi FM’s ‘The Literacy Challenge’ have been announced.

Selected out of the over one thousand applicants, the top 50 will now move on to the next stage before they are further cut down to 10 for the grand finale.

The top 50 are:

# Name School City / Region 1 Gladstone Yin-Naam Nachinab Etoile Royale Educational Centre Tamale-Northern Region 2 Ekua Boa Enchill Holy Child R/C Basic School Sakumono-Tema 3 Ama Hamoah-Danquah United Family Academy Accra-North 4 Jaiden Lawrence Nii Ayikwe Akrong Air Force Primary / J.H.S Burma Camp-Accra 5 Grumi Josephine United Family Academy Accra-North 6 Victoria Aboagye The Flobar School Adenta-Accra 7 Ewurafua Ampong Rect Academy Adabraka-Accra 8 Aseda Adwoa Gyamfua Appiah Triumphant Academy Bossman-Obuasi, Kumasi 9 Adutwumwaa Alice La-Bawaleshie Presby basic 1 Legon-Accra 10 Wottuomo Wisidua Wycliffe Leadership Community School B.P Wa-Upper West 11 Womya Mosore The Flobar School Adentan-Accra 12 Amankwa Jenella Bakoagi Etoile Royale Educational Centre Tamale-Northern Region 13 Efuwa Werekowa Kumi Rising Star Montessori School Amasaman-Accra 14 Sowah Vanessa United Family Academy Accra-North 15 Princess Jasmine Ama Ayeyi Anderson Startrite Montessori School Kaneshie-Accra

# Name School City / Region 16 Ampong Nana Kweku Boahen Rect Academy Adabraka-Accra 17 Elsa Annor Startrite Montessori School Kaneshie-Accra 18 Kudomor Selorm Korbla Queensland International School Accra 19 Dawuso-Kumah Dyllix Aseye Queensland International School Accra 20 Kekeli Mensah First Baptist Church School Tema-Accra 21 Juanita Esi Akui Rect Academy Adabraka-Accra 22 Batyah Afari-Baah Edlys Montessori School Haatso 23 Stephen Kusi Kettaneh M/A J.H.S Nsawam 24 Osei Christodea United Family Academy Racecourse-Lapaz 25 Esther Alorgbe St. George International School Accra 26 Kenneth Asomaning-Gyan Achimota Basic Schools Achimota-Accra 27 Ivanna Swanzy-Essien The Sanctuary Montessori Takoradi-Western Region 28 Hamlet Johnson Jordan St George’s International School Tantra Hill-Accra 29 Dickson sheriff Dorledzi Southbridge Montessori School Accra 30 Celestine O. Amponsah-Kumi Airforce Basic School Burma Camp-Accra 31 Precious Padikie Pechi-Anim Aspire Educational Complex Okorase-Koforidua 32 Jael J. Owusua Anim-Sarfo Gloryhills International School Kaneshie-Accra 33 Aisha Yasmin Ibrahim Startrite Montessori School Bortianor

# Name School City / Region 34 David Bless Watson Smart International School Kpone-Tema 35 Marvlin Owusu Bishop Bowers Accra 36 Nana Offei Awere Addison University Basic School Legon-Accra 37 Litgjhep Naa Teley Amarh University Juniour High School Cape Coast 38 Norren Anoa Oppong Queensland International School Tema-Accra 39 Jane Akorfa Adjavor St. Gabriel International School Airport-Accra 40 Nana Otti Adu-Bonsaffoh Bishop Bowers School Mamprobi-Accra 41 Alan-Clifford K. Buaka University Basic School Legon-Accra 42 Ibrahim Masruuratu Boresapo Airforce Primary / J.H.S Burma Camp-Accra 43 Sally-Mae Azangweo Startrite Montessori School Bortianor-Accra 44 Ewura Adwoa Atta-Duncan Bishop Bowers School Mamprobi-Accra 45 Yvonne Adu Amponsah Unique Child School Accra 46 Samuel Kwaku Gyamfi Gariba D and D Academy Kumasi 47 Avornyo Joyce Enyonam Vehem Mawunyo International Sch. Dzodze-Volta region 48 Dwomoh Bridget St. George’s International Sch. Accra 49 Abena Asabea Adjei Startrite Montessori School Bortianor-Accra 50 Victoria Gyasi St. Paul Methodist Preparatory Sch. Winneba

The above students will take a written General Knowledge Aptitude Test on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Accra Digital Centre where the list will be reduced to 10.

From there, the top 10 participants in the aptitude test will advance to the final stage of the contest.

The top 10 contestants will then compete in a classic quiz competition for the grand prize of GH¢10,000.

This year’s competition is sponsored by Vodafone Ghana Foundation as part of the Kindred Partners, Prospectus Ghana Ltd, Dext Technology, Alife Soap and InvestCorp Asset Management Limited.

About The Literacy Challenge

‘The Literacy Challenge’ identifies and rewards the most outstanding JHS students in the country after a series of rigorous tests.

For the 2022 edition, interested participants were to submit an essay on the topic, “You have been appointed as an advisor to the Minister of Communications and Digitalization. In not less than 600 words, you are required to write to the Minister, advising on how Ghana can deploy technology for poverty reduction and national development.”

The Literacy Challenge is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.