The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will receive the ‘Exceptional Leadership in Global Health’ honours at the 13th edition of Grow, Unite, Build Africa (GUBA) awards in Kigali, Rwanda.

The ceremony is slated for September 29, 2022, at the Kigali Convention Centre on the theme, “Ndabaga – Drumbeat of Dreamers and Legends”.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is an Ethiopian public health researcher, and official who has been Director-General of the WHO since 2017.

As the first African in the role, his enormous experience and competence in public health and contributions to curbing and reducing impacts of the virus at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic has globally attracted several admirers.

Commenting on his nomination for this award, GUBA Enterprise CEO and Founder, Dentaa Amoateng MBE said, “Dr Tedros’ contributions to global health issues at the height of the pandemic is unmatchable. The ‘Exceptional Leadership in Global Health’ award is to recognize his demonstrated outstanding contributions to advancing global health through awareness and education in the pandemic”.

“GUBA is proud of personalities who are making the world a better place through their efforts and courage,” she said.

This year, the GUBA Awards seek to celebrate a historical hero within the Rwandan and African communities. With the chosen theme, the Awards strive to convey the power of determination and focus. The story of Ndabaga is a keystone of Rwandan folklore, representing bravery and determination.

Designed to highlight the most inspirational and trailblazing individuals within Africa and its diaspora community, the GUBA Awards continue to gain endorsements from high-profile figures such as H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo (President of Ghana), H.E Jean-Claude Kassi Brou (The President of the ECOWAS Commission) and more.

Some past winners, who have received recognition from GUBA include Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Dr. Natalia Kanem, Dr. Diane Karusisi, Vice President Epsy Campbell Barr, Sir Sam Jonah (Executive Chairman, Jonah Capital), and Cherie Blair (Barrister, Writer) Patrick Awuah (Founder of Ashesi University), Former Chief Marketing Officer of Netflix, Bozoma Saint John and CEO of Sundial Brands Richileu Dennis among several high profile individuals.

The GUBA Awards is proudly sponsored by Platform Capital Limited.

About the GUBA Awards

The GUBA Awards, an initiative of the enterprise, is instituted to celebrate, acknowledge, and support businesses and individuals in Africa and the African diaspora.

The Awards began in 2010 in the United Kingdom and have been held in the United States and Ghana respectively. More information on this year’s events can be accessed on www.gubaawards.com.