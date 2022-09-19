The Premier League has been ongoing for a long time, but it’s still one of the most liberating sports leagues in the world. The PL is full of superstars and legends, but who are its best strikers ever? Take a look at some of the best strikers that have left their mark here!

Thierry Henry

When you think of Arsenal, what do you think of?

Arsenal has won five FA Cups since the beginning of the 20th century and four League titles since 1963. If any player deserves credit for this impressive turnaround, it has got to be Thierry Henry. He scored 175 goals during his time here and became one of only nine players ever inducted into Arsenal’s Hall Of Fame.

This was despite the fact that he played under 200 matches for them over 8 seasons from 1996 until 2006, when he retired! Fans continued enjoying seeing him on their screen until he left CF Montreal not too long ago.

Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero is a prolific goal scorer. He has scored many memorable goals and has been the top scorer in the Premier League since he joined Manchester City as a teenager. He has won many awards – one of them being Player of the Year in 2013-14 when he broke Denis Law’s record of scoring 100 league goals (which still stands).

Aguero was also instrumental in helping Man City win two titles during his time at the club: The FA Cup in 2011-12 and then again three years later by winning their first-ever league title since the 1968-69 season.

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney is a professional football player who has played for Manchester United, Everton, and England. He has won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Community Shield, and UEFA Europa League.

Stunning overhead kick in the Manchester derby in 2011 is one of the many spectacular goals scored by him.

Didier Drogba

Didier Drogba is a retired Ivorian professional footballer who played as a striker and is the former captain of the Ivory Coast national football team and their top scorer. He was also named in FIFA 100, a list of 125 greatest living players selected by Pelé as part of France Football’s recent poll to celebrate their centenary year.

Drogba joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2004 for £24m and became one of Europe's most prolific goal scorers during his time. He won about three Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and a UEFA Champions League title while playing alongside other industry greats! His popularity rose when tens of thousands of Chelsea fans voted him in as the "greatest ever player"!

Conclusion

The list is only a glimpse into the list of appreciation for strikers that have made history in the Premier League. But if you start with the top three goalscorers, that’s still a lot of amazing soccer from which to choose your favourite player. Whether it was a run through the middle of a shot from range, these guys knew how to put their foot in when it counted.