The former Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi, Charlotte Otuwa Odum has caused an upset at the Western Regional National Democratic Congress internal elections after she kicked out the former DCE of Ellembelle, Daniel Eshun to become the new Vice Chairperson of the party in the region.

Charlotte had 264 votes as against the incumbent’s 119 votes.

Meanwhile the incumbent Regional Chairman, Nana Kojo Toku managed to retain his seat with a wide margin of 415 against his only contender who managed 91 votes.

The NDC’s regional election is likely to record substantial instances of upsets as the incumbent Regional Chairman for the North East Region, Alhassan Sandow Natogmah was also defeated by Ibrahim Abdul-Rauf Tanko who polled 132 votes in Saturday’s election.

As results trickle in from the various regions, so are the surprises, as Donatus Akamugri was also retained as General Secretary for the Upper East Region for the seventh consecutive time.

The Incumbent Regional Secretary for the Western Region, Joseph Nelson, was one of the lucky ones as he retained his seat with 268 votes against his closest contender, Famous Tumi-Acquah who had 83 votes.

Below is the breakdown of the full results for the Western Regional elections:

Chairman:

Nana Kojo Toku-415 Gibrilu Alhassan Laminn-91

Vice Chairman:

Daniel K. Eshun-119 Samuel K Borlu-120 Charlotte Otuwa Odum-264

Organizer:

Charles Kojo Adu-Fordjour -232 Younus Mohammed-33 George Dadzie Jnr-209 Alfred Mensah-31 Michael Quashie-1

Secretary:

Joseph Nelson-268 Michael Otoo-8 Enoch Kojo Appiah-67 Famous Tumi-Acquah-83 Mawutor Kofi Senoo-3

Deputy Secretary:

Raphael K. Setorwofia-256 Anthony Duncan Quaye-108 Emmanuel Osei-Nuamah-139

Women Organizer:

Gladys Egyin-27 Beatrice Sam-16

Deputy Women Organizer:

Charlotte Cobinnah-11 Sadika Yakubu-11 Noelle Adjoa Arthur-14 Marian Raju-7

Youth Organizer:

Mustapha Idrrisu-37 Abizi Morke-8 Justice Kofi Ahiaveh-2 Ebenezer Aidoo-10

Deputy Youth Organizer:

Abdul Hakeem Mahama-28 Ernest Dzepe-7 Samuel Amoah-14 Martin Woku Anlimah-2 Matthew Annan Bassaw-2 Bernard Otoo Jannor-6 Collington E. Maclean-0

Zongo Caucus:

Halidu Mohammed-221 Hafiz Alasco-285

Treasurer:

Daniel Darlington Atitso-Unopposed

Deputy Treasurer:

Marian Plange-Kwofie-366 Hajia Hawa Rashid Nso-140

Communication Officer:

Richard Kirk Mensah-unopposed

Deputy Communication Officer:

Ebenezer Essien-Unopposed