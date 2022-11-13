The former Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi, Charlotte Otuwa Odum has caused an upset at the Western Regional National Democratic Congress internal elections after she kicked out the former DCE of Ellembelle, Daniel Eshun to become the new Vice Chairperson of the party in the region.
Charlotte had 264 votes as against the incumbent’s 119 votes.
Meanwhile the incumbent Regional Chairman, Nana Kojo Toku managed to retain his seat with a wide margin of 415 against his only contender who managed 91 votes.
The NDC’s regional election is likely to record substantial instances of upsets as the incumbent Regional Chairman for the North East Region, Alhassan Sandow Natogmah was also defeated by Ibrahim Abdul-Rauf Tanko who polled 132 votes in Saturday’s election.
As results trickle in from the various regions, so are the surprises, as Donatus Akamugri was also retained as General Secretary for the Upper East Region for the seventh consecutive time.
The Incumbent Regional Secretary for the Western Region, Joseph Nelson, was one of the lucky ones as he retained his seat with 268 votes against his closest contender, Famous Tumi-Acquah who had 83 votes.
Below is the breakdown of the full results for the Western Regional elections:
Chairman:
- Nana Kojo Toku-415
- Gibrilu Alhassan Laminn-91
Vice Chairman:
- Daniel K. Eshun-119
- Samuel K Borlu-120
- Charlotte Otuwa Odum-264
Organizer:
- Charles Kojo Adu-Fordjour -232
- Younus Mohammed-33
- George Dadzie Jnr-209
- Alfred Mensah-31
- Michael Quashie-1
Secretary:
- Joseph Nelson-268
- Michael Otoo-8
- Enoch Kojo Appiah-67
- Famous Tumi-Acquah-83
- Mawutor Kofi Senoo-3
Deputy Secretary:
- Raphael K. Setorwofia-256
- Anthony Duncan Quaye-108
- Emmanuel Osei-Nuamah-139
Women Organizer:
- Gladys Egyin-27
- Beatrice Sam-16
Deputy Women Organizer:
- Charlotte Cobinnah-11
- Sadika Yakubu-11
- Noelle Adjoa Arthur-14
- Marian Raju-7
Youth Organizer:
- Mustapha Idrrisu-37
- Abizi Morke-8
- Justice Kofi Ahiaveh-2
- Ebenezer Aidoo-10
Deputy Youth Organizer:
- Abdul Hakeem Mahama-28
- Ernest Dzepe-7
- Samuel Amoah-14
- Martin Woku Anlimah-2
- Matthew Annan Bassaw-2
- Bernard Otoo Jannor-6
- Collington E. Maclean-0
Zongo Caucus:
- Halidu Mohammed-221
- Hafiz Alasco-285
Treasurer:
Daniel Darlington Atitso-Unopposed
Deputy Treasurer:
- Marian Plange-Kwofie-366
- Hajia Hawa Rashid Nso-140
Communication Officer:
Richard Kirk Mensah-unopposed
Deputy Communication Officer:
Ebenezer Essien-Unopposed