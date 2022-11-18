The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has stated that he feels the pains Ghanaians are enduring in the wake of current economic hardships.

Ghanaians are faced with an economic crisis with a downturn of the cedi, continued rise in fuel prices and astronomical increase in prices of goods and services.

The Akufo-Addo-led government has come under heavy criticism over these economic hardships, with a number of Ghanaians demanding the removal of the Finance Minister from office.

But appearing before an ad-hoc committee tasked by the Speaker of Parliament to probe allegations levelled against him, Ofori-Atta explained that the government never envisaged that the global pandemic will have such a huge adverse effect on the economy.

Mr. Ofori-Atta apologised to Ghanaians for the economic pressures they are enduring, assuring that, they are working around the clock to change the fortunes of the country.

He said despite the economic challenges, the government continues to pay salaries and provide the needed social amenities.

“Today, l acknowledge our economy is facing difficulties and the people of Ghana are enduring hardships. I feel the pain personally, and professionally in my soul. I see and feel the terrible impact of rising prices of goods on the livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians. I am truly sorry… We never imagined that the global pandemic such as Covid-19 with its prolonged economic fallouts will inflict such pain and suffering upon the Ghanaian people. A shock to our system has been hard and the impact on our livelihoods has been severe, but we have not been resting on our oars”.

The Minister has been accused of gross mismanagement of the economy, conflict of interest among others.