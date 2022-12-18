One-time Propaganda Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey has succeeded in his quest to become the next General Secretary of the largest opposition party.

Although certified results from the NDC’s 10th National Delegates Congress are yet to be released by the Electoral Commission, provisional results from the various regions project Mr. Kwetey as the next chief scribe of the NDC.

Mr. Kwetey contested the position together with Elvis Afriyie Ankrah [NDC’s Director of Elections] and Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, outgoing Deputy General Secretary of the party.

Mr. Otokunor has already called Fifi Kwetey to concede.



Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Fifi Kwetey is likely to replace Johnson Aseidu Nketiah who held the position for the past 17 years.

Mr. Fifi Kwetey contested the NDC General Secretary position following the decision of Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the outgone chief scribe of the party to exit the role.

Mr. Nketiah rather contested for the position of National Chairman and won.

Mr. Kwetey has experience having served as a former Member of Parliament for the Ketu South Constituency in the Volta Region between 2012-2020.

He personally opted not to contest again in the 2020 polls.

He is also a former Minister for Agriculture and Transport, former Deputy Finance Minister as well as former Minister of State at the Presidency.