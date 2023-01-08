The national chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah jokingly remarked that the party chose to hold its national thanksgiving service at the Perez Chapel International in Dzorwulu because the leader and founder of the church, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare took one of the ‘bad boys’ in the NDC and ordained him as an elder in the church.

General Mosquito as Mr. Nketiah is affectionately called, explained: “while we were looking around [for where to be the thanksgiving service], we realized there was a particular church that took one of our bad boys [Sam George] and converted him into an elder, so we knew that Perez Chapel International was the church to be considered.”

Mr. Nketiah continued to say that the other reason for settling on Perez Chapel was the courageous personality of the founder, Archibishop Agyinasare who isn’t afraid of speaking truth to power.

“The other consideration was that the nation is in crisis, and we need courageous and fearless men of God who will speak up, and we looked around and realized that there is this Archibishop who admonishes the NDC strongly when he considers that we have done something wrong and when he realizes that others too have done something wrong, he speaks up and so that is why we chose Perez Chapel International.”

He concluded his speech by pleading with the congregation to continue to pray for the NDC.

“We want to continue to plead with the Archbishop and the congregation to continue to pray for us.”

This was a service the NDC took part in to thank God for a successful regional and national executives congress.

