The Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Apraku Twum Barimah, has been adjudged as the best first-time Member of Parliament in 2022.

The outspoken member of Parliament was recognised by Watch Parliament, a civil society Group.

He was ranked as the best based on his in-depth, researched works, contributions at the committee meetings, valuable contributions on the floor of Parliament as a first timer and intelligent publications in the print media and analysis.

His selection was also based on his contributions to the electronic media on national issues regarding Oil and Gas, Mining, Industry, Energy, Finance, Security and Agriculture. His performance comes as a surprise to many when he does not even have a ministerial position to add to his portfolio.

Mr Twum Barimah was selected as the best among his colleagues through the survey conducted by Watch Parliament on some Ghanaian technocrats and artisans who are conversant with the parliamentary proceedings.

He was followed by Samuel Abu Jinapor, Member of Parliament for Damongo and Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.

The Member of Parliament for Nhyaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah placed 3rd. MP for Kwadaso, Dr Kingsley Nyarko placed 4th followed by the Member of Parliament for Karaga, Dr Mohammed Amin who placed 5th. The Member of Parliament for Techiman, Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah, placed 6th followed by Hassan Tampuli, MP for Gushegu 7th, Alexander Akwesi Aquah, MP for Akim Oda placed 8th with Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Old Tafo, and Francis Asenso Boakye, MP for Bantama, placing 9th and 10th respectively.

Mr Twum Barimah’s contributions on national issues on the floor of parliament have been described by parliamentary monitors as extraordinary, especially for a first-timer who should have been studying the trend in his first term in Parliament. Paul’s outstanding performance in Parliament stems from his immediate association with some notable and experienced members of parliament like Alexander Afenyo Markin, Deputy Majority Leader; Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annor Dompreh; Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu who has fast-tracked his immediate rise to prominence.

Paul Twum Barimah is a member of the board of Bui Dam Authority and Ghana Publishing Corporation as well as a member of the parliamentary Committee on Energy and Foreign Affairs and also serves on Parliament Poverty Reduction Strategy Committee