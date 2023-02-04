Political analyst and a stalwart of the governing New Patriotic Party, Dr. Amoako Baah has attributed the delay in scheduling a date for the party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries to some machinations by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking to Selorm Adonoo on Eyewitness News, Dr. Amoako Baah said there “is a contention between the president and the party [with regard to the date for the primaries]. The president wants to hold the primaries in February next year which he said, his 2024 budget would have been passed by then. The MPs on the hand, also want the primaries held in August 2023, to give them enough room to do whatever it is that they have to do to keep the party in good sharp.”

He described it as absolutely absurd to have president Akufo-Addo to be deciding the timelines for the party.

“It doesn’t make sense and the party should not tolerate it, the party does not belong to the president and the party cannot go according to his timetable.”

Dr. Amoako Baah also alleged that the president has threatened to mastermind the defeat of some of the NPP MPs.

“Were you not there or have you not read when the Subin MP [Eugene Boakye Antwi] said the president threatened to mastermind his defeat, how can an outgoing president hold the whole country to ransom?”

Two different meetings held by the National Council of the NPP to set a date for the primaries ended inconclusively.

Pressure is mounting on the NPP to announce a date for its two most important internal elections on its calendar.

A bloc within the party made up of some MPs is pushing for an early Congress whilst others want the party to abide by the provisions of its constitution.

Per the NPP’s constitution, the party is supposed to elect its flagbearer 12 months to an election when in power and two years when in opposition.