Vice President of Hatayspor, Mustafa Özat has been giving updates on the whereabouts of Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu who was part of those trapped when a building they were in collapsed after a massive earthquake in Turkey on Monday.

Reports show that over 2000 people died while hundreds are wounded following the earthquake.

More than 12 hours after the incident, Mustafa Özat said Atsu and Hatayspor Director, Taner Savut are still trapped under the rubble.

He posted the update in a tweet.

Reports suggest all other members of the Super League side, Hatayspor, have been found.

He said relentless efforts are still underway to find the duo and others trapped under the rubble.