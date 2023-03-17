In a downcast atmosphere at the State House of Ghana, hundreds of people joined the family of Christian Atsu Twasam to mourn the late footballer.

In what was a tribute-laden event amidst tears, Ghanaians turned up to show their support for the Twasam family.

The former Black Stars footballer died in a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

Atsu’s lifeless body was retrieved from the wreckage in Turkey after an 11-storey building collapsed on him and others.

His body was brought to Ghana on Sunday, February 19, 2023, from Turkey.

In what can be described as a heart-rendering event, tributes from his wife, Marie-Claire Rupio, his children, the state, and the Professional Footballers’ Association of Ghana (PFAG), among many dignitaries were read to the hearing of all.

A central theme took centre stage to describe Atsu: He Loved People.

Noted for his humanitarian works, countless people wailed as they filed past his lifeless.

A hero has fallen, our national hero, an oak tree has fallen.

Fare well, Atsu.

See pictures from the event here: