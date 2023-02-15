The Member of Parliament for Pru East, Dr. Kwabena Donkor has threatened to take legal action against the Ghana Highways Authority over the poor state of the Ejura-Yeji highway.

The lawmaker contends that the stretch is riddled with deep potholes threatening the lives of commuters and creating discomfort due to the long hours spent on the stretch.

Speaking to journalists, Dr. Kwabena Donkor said the government must fix the deplorable highway as soon as possible.

“The highway between Yeji and Ejura has been allowed to deteriorate so much that we no longer have potholes, but we have craters. The Ghana Highways Authority and Ministry for Roads are endangering the lives of the people on that corridor. It takes four to five hours to travel on that stretch because of the craters, the people can no longer tolerate this.

“We will consider going to court to compel Highway Authority to do what the law has set them up to do. The people have a right to safety,” Member of Parliament for Pru East said.