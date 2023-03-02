The Convener of the John Mahama campaign committee, Professor Joshua Alabi, says the former President has what it takes to assist the nation out of its current economic crisis.

Professor Alabi made the remarks at the launch of John Mahama’s campaign which took place in the Cedi Auditorium at the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho, in the Volta Region on Thursday, March 2.

“John Mahama is capable of correcting the mess created by the Akufo-Addo government. He is coming back with experience, which is critical to the situation we find ourselves. There will be no trial and error with him.”

“We stand with him and are committed to be with him when he comes into power come 2025,” he added.

After losing the previous two elections in 2016 and 2020, John Mahama intends to run for president again in the 2024 polls.

The party is anticipated to conduct its presidential primaries on May 13, 2023.