A high-powered defence delegation led by Ghana’s Minister of Defence – Mr Dominic Bingab Aduna Nitiwul, along with the Chief of the Defence Staff – Vice Admiral Seth Amoama and the Chief of the Army Staff – Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, have paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Gonjaland – Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jawu Soale.

The delegation was received at the Overlord’s Palace at Damongo, in the Savannah Region of Ghana, on Wednesday 12 April 2023.

The Minister, upon congratulating the King on his elevation and peaceful ascension to the throne, thanked him and the people of the Region for ceding land for the establishment of Ghana Army’s 155 Armoured Regiment, and their continuous support to the Regiment. He, however, pleaded for more land to enable the completion of accommodation and local training facilities for the Regiment.

Other members of the delegation were Mr Saeed Muhazu Jibril – Savannah Regional Minister, Brigadier General (Brig Gen) Michael Essien – General Officer Commanding, Northern Command, Brig Gen Kenneth Kwaku Kwaah Kumi, Brig Gen Emmanuel Acheampong-Baidoo, Lietenant Colonel Patrick Hoffman, Commanding Officer 155 Armoured Regiment and SWOI Dormah T, Acting Sergeant Major of the Army.