Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a spokesperson of former President John Dramani Mahama, has launched a scathing attack on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following a report issued by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

The EIU in its latest report predicted that the National Democratic Congress is likely to win both the presidential and parliamentary elections in the 2024 general elections.

“The NDC, therefore, stands a strong chance of winning the 2024 presidential poll and securing a legislative majority,” EIU noted in its latest report released on Friday, April 28, 2023.

The Unit cited poor governance and economic hardship as being, largely, the deciding factors for the expected voting patterns.

Speaking on the Eyewitness News with Selorm Adonoo, the former Deputy Information Minister, said the EIU only stated the obvious in its report adding that the NPP government does not merit a renewal of mandate to be in the helm of affairs.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu slammed the Akufo-Addo government for offering ‘rubbish governance’ which has plunged the country into financial difficulties.

He doubted if Ghanaians will retain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in the 2024 polls after sending the economy into the ditch envisaging that Ghanaians will vote massively for former President Mahama.

“The EIU has stated the obvious, nobody needed the EIU to know that the NPP government has offered rubbish governance. They have mismanaged the economy, they have lost every opportunity given them, and they have left Ghanaians bankrupt. They have dissipated the public funds in a manner that is totally unacceptable. They have completely left our public purse in tatters. They have imposed the worse ever suffering in the history of the 4th Republic of Ghana on the people of Ghana. We are unable to pay our debt, we have suffered international humiliation for defaulting on our debts. Inflation is at its highest level in decades, the exchange rate has changed, cost of living is high”.

“There is not a single redeeming quality about this government. The manner in which the NPP government has mismanaged the economy, they will be shown the exit, they will be booted out without hesitation. Even if another party doesn’t present an alternative, the NPP will not survive another election in this country. EIU has said what we all know. What the NPP has done does not merit a renewal of their mandate, they have to be booted out”.

He said Mr. Mahama has a far superior record than any candidate the NPP will present for the 2024 polls.

“Are you telling me that Ghanaians prefer the people who have supervised this rubbish governance to former President Mahama who has a far superior record to anything that the NPP can present? There’s nothing that they will say about former President Mahama that will stop Ghanaians from throwing them out. I repeat they have offered rubbish governance,” he insisted.