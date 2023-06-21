Dr Gideon Boako, the Spokesperson for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has dismissed claims that the government has failed, labelling it a “false narrative.”

In an interview on Face to Face on Citi TV, Dr Boako said despite the economic challenges faced by the country, the government is working diligently to meet the needs of Ghanaians.

He emphasized that the government has taken appropriate measures to address the sufferings and hardships caused by the economic effects, particularly in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and global events such as the Russia-Ukraine war.

Dr. Boako acknowledged that the current situation is challenging compared to earlier periods but reiterated that the government has the best interests of Ghanaians at heart and is striving to make them comfortable amidst the difficulties.

“This government has not failed. That is a false narrative. Yes indeed like all other economies, you will have such a catastrophic effect as we experienced recently through COVID and the Russia and Ukraine war. But for us in Ghana what matters most to us is how we are able to deal with the issues that we have as a country.”

“This government on its own has done what we think is right to mitigate the sufferings and the hardships that the economic effects are having on the people,” he stated.

“That is what President Akufo-Addo’s govt has been doing right from the beginning. We can say that the situation we have ourselves in now in comparative terms with what pertained at the time that this government came to power from 2017 to 1019 is not the same.”

“But even in the midst of that, we are trying to solve the problems. There is no dumsor even in the midst of these challenges, if you go to the pumps yes prices may be high but people can have it,” he said.

Overall, Dr. Boako emphasized that the government is committed to resolving the problems faced by the country and that despite the challenges, it is working towards ensuring a better future for Ghanaians.