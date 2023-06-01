A New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is confident of emerging victorious in the party’s flagbearer election.

His team made this known after picking up his nomination forms at the NPP headquarters in Accra on Thursday.

The flagbearer hopeful who is also the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) becomes the ninth person to have picked up the forms since the party opened nominations.

In an interview with Citi News, the campaign manager for Kennedy Agyapong, Kwame Owusu indicated that the grassroots of the party is attracted to what he described as the disciplinary nature of the candidate.

“We believe in the grassroots. The people are excited about what honourable Ken stands for. Honourable Ken does not stand for indiscipline. Honourable is honest in terms of his dealing with the country. Honourable Ken is patriotic that he will die for Ghana, and he has demonstrated that.

So most of the time if you hear him talking loud or making a case, it is what people will come in and say that he is not conforming. Of course, he is not conforming because he stands for the ordinary people and ordinary people are not conformists,” he said.

Mr Owusu said his disciplinary nature would give him the edge over his contenders, saying “People want somebody who is disciplined because there is too much indiscipline in this country. Indiscipline leads to corruption and once you see a man that you believe is honest, and you are going to work for him, it has to be at the back of your mind that whatever you do you are going to face the whip very squarely.”