Parliament has passed the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2022 which among other things seeks to prevent attacks on alleged witches.

The private member’s bill sponsored by the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu and four other MPs is to prohibit any persons from operating as a witch doctor or a witch finder.

The law also proscribes the declaration, accusation, naming or labelling of another person as a witch.

Many women particularly in the northern part of the country have been murdered or attacked over accusations of witchcraft.

In the year 2020, 89-year-old Akua Denteh in Kafaba was lynched following witchcraft allegations levelled against her. Her attackers were later arrested, prosecuted and jailed.

The passage of the bill aims at preventing such attacks.