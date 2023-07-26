FBNBank has introduced an innovative and exciting career-shaping opportunity for young persons between 11 and 14 years old at the basic school level dubbed “Junior Internship” through which early adolescents who are customers of the Bank undertake an internship programme at FBNBank with additional benefits.

The first-in-the-market FBNBank Junior Internship programme which was rolled at the beginning of July, is in line with the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility agenda and is aimed at providing the Bank’s “young customers”, with the consent of their parents and or guardians, an opportunity to benefit from a one-week internship at any of FBNBank’s 26 branches and service points across the country.

Under the Programme, the junior interns are expected to enjoy a rich first-hand learning and mentoring experience in a world-class corporate working environment, which offers benefits like banking and financial literacy awareness, a hands-on feel of banking and customer service at the branch level, confidence building and how to interact with different people, the importance and habit of savings and career counselling and mentoring. At the end of the internship programme, each intern is expected to present a handwritten report which is shared with the parents or guardian. FBNBank in turn, will present each intern with a certificate of participation upon completing the programme.

Commenting on the Junior Internship programme, Victor Yaw Asante, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FBNBank said, “at FBNBank, we consider our young customers as the future of the country. This initiative is in line with our broad approach to focus on the youth and it aligns with our corporate social responsibility agenda. Following this we have fashioned this development opportunity for our young ones so that we can help improve their exposure to the work environment and give them a head start in this competitive world. It is FBNBank’s aim that through our Junior Internship programme, some of our interns would make informed career choices and back those decisions with the required effort to achieve their dreams or desires. We look forward with anticipation and hope to see them become accomplished professionals. That would certainly mean that we have delivered on our promise to put our stakeholders first, and in the process contribute to their future and that of Ghana.”

By the end of 2023, FBNBank aims to have touched the lives of many early adolescents through the Bank’s Junior Internship programme. To achieve this, the Bank is collaborating with schools in the catchment area of its 26 branches and agencies to make the programme available to young persons when they are on a vacation and show a willingness to benefit from it and, importantly, have their parent’s or guardian’s consent. To qualify to participate, each would-be intern must fall within the age bracket of 11 and 14 years and should be a customer of the Bank by opening either an “FBNBank Me First” or “FBNBank Kids First” account.

According to Allen Quaye, Head of Retail Banking at FBNBank, “By linking the Junior Internship programme to the ‘Me First’ or ‘Kids First’ account, we are guaranteeing an additional benefit of financial awareness and security for the young ones who are the account holders. Through the savings, they will be better placed to pursue the careers that they have carefully chosen following their participation in the Bank’s internship programme. We believe that this is an innovative double winner for children and parents and we urge all to take advantage of this unique first-time opportunity offered by FBNBank. We further guarantee this support from FBNBank for life by making it possible for these young holders of either our ‘Me First’ or ‘Kids First’ account as they transition into early adulthood as tertiary students to have the ‘FBNBank Xplore Account’ which also has great benefits.”

FBNBank has been operating in Ghana for the past 27 years and remains focused on putting its customers and communities first. This, it has done and still does through the rich value and excellence of what the Bank contributes to the relationship with its stakeholders, particularly the customers. FBNBank Ghana is a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group which is renowned for its great customer service and general stakeholder engagement garnered over its 129 years of operation. FBNBank Ghana has 23 branches and 3 agencies across the country with over 500 staff. The Bank offers universal banking services to individuals and businesses in Ghana.