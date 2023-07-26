A seven-member jury has been constituted to listen to all facts in the trial of the Police officer, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi who is alleged to have killed his girlfriend, Victoria Dapaah also known as Maa Adwoa at Adum.

During the second appearance at the high court in Kumasi, the accused told the court that he is not guilty.

The court thus asked the state attorneys handling the matter to file witness statements for the case management conference to begin.

In a bid to ensure an expeditious trial, the presiding judge, her ladyship Rosemary Baah Tosu says she would be sitting as a vacation judge and as such the case would be heard even within the period of the legal vacation.

The court has thus adjourned the case to August 28, 2023.

The family members of the deceased who observed court proceedings in an interview with the media expressed optimism in the judicial process for justice to be served on the matter.

Nana Addo Barima, family head of the deceased’s family said “With the proceedings at court today, we know everything will be fine. So we urge all Ghanaians to be patient because we hear most people saying that the case would lead nowhere, but we have faith in the way things went today. What is disturbing is that the accused who has been tagged as the ‘beast’ is defending himself as not being guilty, but you have killed someone.”

“We are hopeful that sittings on the case will be done quickly for judgement to be passed. But for now, the lawyers and the judges have all agreed that the case be postponed to 28th August and we believe that justice will be served,” he stated.