The Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi, says the government is on track to complete the asphalting of 35 kilometres of roads in Koforidua within the shortest possible time.

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industries revealed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured him that all deplorable ancillary roads in the municipality will also be rehabilitated.

He said contractors who have abandoned their work will be returning to complete it.

In an interview with Citi News on the state of roads in the Eastern Regional capital, Okyere Baafi assured that a good number of bad roads in the municipality will be fixed before the end of the government’s term.

“We are working on the asphalt overlay, and we are trying to fix 35 kilometres of asphalt roads in Koforidua, which is on track. We will do everything we can to finish within the shortest possible time. And that is not the only road we are tackling; we are also looking at ancillary roads in town that will benefit the people.

“We are trying to fix all the roads. I had a one-on-one meeting with President Akufo-Addo two weeks ago, and he has assured me that he will make sure that all the roads are fixed. We are counting on his assurance, and the good news is that the Roads Minister also assured us last week that he will pay the contractors on the Abugre and Apenkwa roads. When these monies are paid, these contractors will also return to the sites to continue their work.”

He further mentioned that “I am sure that by the end of the year, Koforidua will see some improvement in its road network. We have put some urgency into this, and we are on track. We hope that before this government’s term ends, we will be able to fix some roads in Koforidua.”