A former Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North, Fuseini Issah, has dismissed suggestions that an Inspector General of Police can help the incumbent government rig a general election.

Speaking on the Big Issue on Saturday, July 15, Fuseini Issah emphasized that Ghana’s enhanced and transparent electoral system makes the notion of manipulating elections in favour of the ruling party impossible and should be disregarded.

According to Fuseini Issah, elections are won or lost solely at the polling station.

His comments come in response to a leaked audio in which a Police Commissioner, in a conversation with a key member of the NPP, is heard calling for the removal of the IGP, George Akuffo Dampare, ahead of the 2024 polls.

The Police Commissioner alleges that the IGP will not allow the NPP to manipulate the 2024 elections, thus urging the President to remove him.

However, Fuseini Issah emphasized that the leaked audio should be ignored because the claims made in the unverified audio cannot be substantiated. He urged the public to exercise caution and refrain from jumping to conclusions based on unverified information.

In the meantime, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has directed the formation of a seven-member special committee to investigate the leaked tape, which allegedly contains plans by the government to remove the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, from office in an attempt to manipulate the upcoming 2024 General Elections.

This decision follows a demand by the minority caucus of Parliament, which called for a thorough investigation to determine the authenticity and credibility of the leaked tape. The committee will comprise three Members of Parliament from each side of the house, with the support of a technical expert to assist in their work.

The Speaker has instructed that the names of the three members from both the Majority and Minority caucuses be disclosed within one week to initiate the committee’s proceedings. This step aims to address the concerns raised and ensure transparency in the investigation process.